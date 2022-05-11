Top Federal Higher Ed Policy Maker Speaks: Key Podcast

Student loan debt forgiveness. Free community college. Pell Grants for short-term programs. Those are just some of the higher education issues occupying the federal policy landscape in Washington, D.C.

This week’s episode of The Key, Inside Higher Ed’s news and analysis podcast, features a conversation with Under Secretary James Kvaal, the U.S. Education Department’s senior official on higher education. Kvaal, who worked in the Obama White House and Education Department and headed the Institute for College Access and Success, discusses the administration’s current thinking about those and other issues, including the challenges of operating in a highly partisan era.

