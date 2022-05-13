Print

Embattled North Idaho College May Lose Its Insurer

By

Josh Moody
May 13, 2022
 
 

Citing “numerous factors” such as “increasing risk exposures,” an insurer has decided not to renew its policy with North Idaho College, the Coeur d’Alene Press reported Wednesday.

The insurer, the Idaho Counties Risk Management Program, was created by local governments seeking to provide property and casualty insurance for public entities, according to its website.

The NIC policy includes general, property and employee liability, the newspaper reported. The policy is set to expire at the end of June. However, interim president Michael Sebaaly told the Coeur d’Alene Press that the college has complied with the requirements of its agreement with the insurer, which may prompt the Board of Trustees to appeal NIC’s policy cancellation.

The possible loss of an insurer is one of numerous recent challenges at North Idaho College, where the state appointed three members last week to serve on its board after two quit, thus leaving the college without a quorum. Those departures came amid persistent conflict among board members over a multitude of issues, including the firing of prior president Rick MacLennan without cause in September, which ultimately led to a nearly $500,000 settlement.

