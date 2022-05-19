SEO Headline (Max 60 characters)
Education Department Extends FAFSA Verification Waivers
The Department of Education will extend waivers for certain verification requirements on the Free Application for Federal Student Aid. Had the department not extended the waivers, more than 100,000 students could have been forced to pause or leave postsecondary education, according to an announcement released Wednesday.
FAFSA verification, the process used by colleges and universities to confirm data reported on the federal financial aid form, has been shown to disproportionately harm low-income students, who have been hit the hardest by the economic impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic. The Education Department says these waivers will eliminate “administrative burdens” for colleges and allow them to focus their resources on helping more at-risk students get through college.
“Financial aid administrators across the country will put these waivers to good use and, as they did last year, will fast-track financial aid dollars to students who are otherwise mired in bureaucratic red tape,” said Justin Draeger, president of the National Association of Student Financial Aid Administrators.
The waivers, which are temporary, were first introduced in July 2021 as an effort to curb declining enrollment during the pandemic. The waivers will be extended into the 2022–23 FAFSA cycle.
Opinions on Inside Higher Ed
Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U
Trending Stories
- Student loan forgiveness: Biden's next move
- Boston U orientation director resigns following investigation
- New presidents or provosts: Augusta Butte Glendale Golden Gate Hartnell Hartwick Marshall Spring Hil…
- You Can’t Ignore That a Pandemic Happened | Just Visiting
- Young adults today are slower to gain financial independence
Most Shared Stories
- Britain's largest academic union divided by transgender issues
- Turnover, burnout and demoralization in higher ed
- Innovative solution to deferred maintenance costs
- Higher education should prepare for five new realities (opinion) | Inside Higher Ed
- Jury awards falsely accused former Clemson student $5.3 million
We have retired comments and introduced Letters to the Editor. Letters may be sent to [email protected].
Read the Letters to the Editor »