Stanford Law to Cover Low-Income Students’ Tuition

Stanford Law School announced last week that it would eliminate all tuition and fees for low-income students, Reuters reported.

That amounted to $64,350 for the 2021–22 academic year.

In an email to students last Wednesday, law school dean Jenny Martinez outlined the plan to offer full scholarships to current and incoming students whose family income is below 150 percent of the poverty line—$41,625 for a family of four, or $20,385 for an individual.

The decision makes Stanford the second highly ranked U.S. law school to do so, after Yale announced it would do the same in February.

Martinez wrote in the email that the tuition coverage would accompany a slew of other measures to boost financial support for Stanford Law students, amounting to a 10 percent increase in overall financial support and a 40 percent increase in funding for Loan Repayment Assistance Programs.

The move comes after the law school created an ad hoc committee on financial access, part of a series of diversity, equity and inclusion initiatives undertaken during the 2018–19 academic year. Martinez wrote that the financial aid changes are thanks in part to “the deep commitment of this administration to address concerns raised by students to the Committee.”