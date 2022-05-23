Print

The Cost of Infrastructure Disruptions: Academic Minute

By

Doug Lederman
May 23, 2022
 
 

Today on the Academic Minute, part of University at Albany Week: Unal Tatar, assistant professor in the College of Emergency Preparedness, Homeland Security and Cybersecurity, explores the economic cost of critical infrastructure disruptions. Learn more about the Academic Minute here.

