Improving Weather Operations: Academic Minute

Doug Lederman
May 24, 2022
 
 

Today on the Academic Minute, part of University at Albany Week: Jerry Brotzge, research scientist, explores how to make predicting the weather a bit easier for forecasters. Learn more about the Academic Minute here.

