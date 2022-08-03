54 Findings of Misconduct Across 12 Cal State Campuses

Fifty-four faculty members, coaches and staff members across 12 California State University campuses were found responsible for sexual misconduct or discrimination between 2017 and 2021, according to recently released case summaries requested and reviewed by EdSource. Violations included unwanted sexual advances, including requests for sex, unwanted touching and kissing, and discrimination based on gender and race. Some 38 of the 54 employees had academic job titles. Thirty of the 54 employees were fired, resigned or retired from or otherwise left the university system during or after their investigations.

Cases from another five system campuses will be released later this month, according to EdSource, while the remaining six CSU campuses have no records of misconduct from the time period in question. In at least one case, a professor reportedly found to have violated university policies against sexual harassment and misconduct resigned from one system campus but was later hired at another CSU campus. Michael Uhlenkamp, CSU spokesperson, told EdSource, “While the circumstances of each instance outlined in the summaries can vary significantly, after a finding of misconduct or policy violation was substantiated, the respective campuses worked to resolve the issues by taking appropriate action and following necessary procedures.”