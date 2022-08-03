SEO Headline (Max 60 characters)

54 Findings of Misconduct Across 12 Cal State Campuses

By

Colleen Flaherty
August 3, 2022

Fifty-four faculty members, coaches and staff members across 12 California State University campuses were found responsible for sexual misconduct or discrimination between 2017 and 2021, according to recently released case summaries requested and reviewed by EdSource. Violations included unwanted sexual advances, including requests for sex, unwanted touching and kissing, and discrimination based on gender and race. Some 38 of the 54 employees had academic job titles. Thirty of the 54 employees were fired, resigned or retired from or otherwise left the university system during or after their investigations.

Cases from another five system campuses will be released later this month, according to EdSource, while the remaining six CSU campuses have no records of misconduct from the time period in question. In at least one case, a professor reportedly found to have violated university policies against sexual harassment and misconduct resigned from one system campus but was later hired at another CSU campus. Michael Uhlenkamp, CSU spokesperson, told EdSource, “While the circumstances of each instance outlined in the summaries can vary significantly, after a finding of misconduct or policy violation was substantiated, the respective campuses worked to resolve the issues by taking appropriate action and following necessary procedures.”

Share Article

Colleen Flaherty

Colleen Flaherty, Reporter, covers faculty issues for Inside Higher Ed. Prior to joining the publication in 2012, Colleen was military editor at the Killeen Daily Herald, outside Fort Hood, Texas. Before that, she covered government and land use issues for the Greenwich Time and Hersam Acorn Newspapers in her home state of Connecticut. After graduating from McGill University in Montreal in 2005 with a degree in English literature, Colleen taught English and English as a second language in public schools in the Bronx, N.Y. She earned her M.S.Ed. from City University of New York Lehman College in 2008 as part of the New York City Teaching Fellows program. 

Inside Higher Ed Careers

Hiring? Post A Job Today!

 

Browse Faculty Jobs

Trending Stories

THE Campus

Resources for faculty and staff from our partners at Times Higher Education.

Most Shared Stories

You may also be interested in...

Today’s News from Inside Higher Ed

Screen shot of a Northeastern University webpage that says: Join Invest, a New Junior Faculty Hiring Initiative. The page shows a Black woman wearing lab gear.
Postdoc Not Required
A student carries a laundry basket from a car packed with belongings to a student residence hall.
Colleges Face a Student Housing Squeeze
A person wearing a virtual reality headset.
College in the Metaverse Is Here.
Is Higher Ed Ready?

Inside Higher Ed’s Quick Takes

54 Findings of Misconduct Across 12 Cal State Campuses

Following TA Strike, IU Bloomington Announces Pay Increase

Florida A&M Investigates Graduate’s Photograph

Penn State Imposes Hiring Freeze Due to $191M Deficit

Lessons From Novels About Views of Adultery: Academic Minute

New Paper Finds College Vaccine Mandates Saved Lives

Back to Top
 