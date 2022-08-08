SEO Headline (Max 60 characters)

Colleges in Colorado and New York Hit With Bomb Threats

By

Scott Jaschik
August 8, 2022

Colleges in Colorado and New York State experienced bomb threats, but no actual bombs, on Friday. Colorado and New York were the latest states to experience such threats.

In Colorado, the threats were against Arapahoe Community College, Community College of Aurora, Community College of Denver, Front Range Community College, Red Rocks Community College and the University of Colorado at Boulder, 9 News reported.

In New York, the threats were against Ithaca College and the State University of New York at Cortland and Binghamton, The Ithaca Voice reported.

Share Article

Scott Jaschik

Scott Jaschik, Editor, is one of the three founders of Inside Higher Ed. With Doug Lederman, he leads the editorial operations of Inside Higher Ed, overseeing news content, opinion pieces, career advice, blogs and other features. Scott is a leading voice on higher education issues, quoted regularly in publications nationwide, and publishing articles on colleges in publications such as The New York Times, The Boston Globe, The Washington Post, Salon, and elsewhere. He has been a judge or screener for the National Magazine Awards, the Online Journalism Awards, the Folio Editorial Excellence Awards, and the Education Writers Association Awards. Scott served as a mentor in the community college fellowship program of the Hechinger Institute on Education and the Media, of Teachers College, Columbia University. He is a member of the board of the Education Writers Association. From 1999-2003, Scott was editor of The Chronicle of Higher Education. Scott grew up in Rochester, N.Y., and graduated from Cornell University in 1985. He lives in Washington.

Inside Higher Ed Careers

Hiring? Post A Job Today!

 

Browse Faculty Jobs

Trending Stories

THE Campus

Resources for faculty and staff from our partners at Times Higher Education.

Most Shared Stories

You may also be interested in...

Today’s News from Inside Higher Ed

The Campus Child Care Crisis
Trapped in Gaza
Preventing Serious Accidents on Campus

Inside Higher Ed’s Quick Takes

Paydar Confirmed as Assistant Secretary for Postsecondary Education

New Mexico College Misses Deadline to Hire President

CUNY Removes Article on Johnny Depp Lawyer

Dreaming of Future Possibilities: Academic Minute

Faculty vs. Campus Police on Racial Profiling

Colleges in Colorado and New York Hit With Bomb Threats

Back to Top
 