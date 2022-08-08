Colleges in Colorado and New York Hit With Bomb Threats

Colleges in Colorado and New York State experienced bomb threats, but no actual bombs, on Friday. Colorado and New York were the latest states to experience such threats.

In Colorado, the threats were against Arapahoe Community College, Community College of Aurora, Community College of Denver, Front Range Community College, Red Rocks Community College and the University of Colorado at Boulder, 9 News reported.

In New York, the threats were against Ithaca College and the State University of New York at Cortland and Binghamton, The Ithaca Voice reported.