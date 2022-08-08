SEO Headline (Max 60 characters)

Tensions Remain With Grad Students at Indiana U

Scott Jaschik
August 8, 2022

Graduate student workers at Indiana University at Bloomington remain angry about many of the terms of new contracts that raised minimum stipends from $18,000 to $22,000.

The raises were announced last week by the administration. The raises came after a graduate student strike that ended without any agreement on union recognition or terms of a contract.

But The Indianapolis Star reported that a new strike may be called in September over a range of issues. Among them: the speed (one week) with which students had to sign new contracts, graduate student duties in the contract and changes in faculty responsibilities that relate to supervising graduate students.

 

Scott Jaschik

