SEO Headline (Max 60 characters)
Red Flag Laws: Academic Minute
August 9, 2022
Today on the Academic Minute: John Tures, professor of political science at LaGrange College, examines if red flag laws help lower gun deaths when in place. Learn more about the Academic Minute here.
Trending Stories
- Online learning leaders think fully in-person will be a rarity
- How Should Staff Interact with Faculty? | Just Explain It to Me!
- New presidents or provosts: BVU Dartmouth Lincoln Mount Royal Newport Saint Leo
- Four Strategies for newly appointed college leaders (opinion)
- Author discusses her book on being an "academic outsider"
THE Campus
Resources for faculty and staff from our partners at Times Higher Education.
- Curriculum design in biosciences: setting up first-year students for success
- Rejecting hybrid conferences as the new norm reeks of ableism
- Why online learning must remain part of the education toolkit
- In support of international students’ journey through higher education
- What’s next for AI in higher education?
Most Shared Stories
- Seven professor actions that contribute to student well-being (infographic)
- 'Redlining' white scholars is not decolonization (opinion) | Inside Higher Ed
- EMU moves forward with private student housing partnership
- Survey: More Than Half of Higher Ed Workers Plan to Leave | Inside Higher Ed
- Amy Wax can speak her mind but not demean students (opinion) | Inside Higher Ed
on Abortion
Will Be Outliers