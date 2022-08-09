Tensions Remain With Grad Students at Indiana U

Graduate student workers at Indiana University at Bloomington remain angry about many of the terms of new contracts that raised minimum stipends from $18,000 to $22,000.

The raises were announced last week by the administration. The raises came after a graduate student strike that ended without any agreement on union recognition or terms of a contract.

But The Indianapolis Star reported that a new strike may be called in September over a range of issues. Among them: the speed (one week) with which students had to sign new contracts, graduate student duties in the contract and changes in faculty responsibilities that relate to supervising graduate students.