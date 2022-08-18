Dean Resigns Amid Claims He Lied About Academic Credentials

Mario Enzler, dean of the business school at the University of St. Thomas, has resigned after faculty members accused Enzler of embellishing his résumé with false academic credentials.

Enzler joined St. Thomas in 2020 after four years as a professor at the Catholic University of America. Enzler, who is from Italy and has a background in international banking, listed a bachelor’s degree from an institution that was in reality a high school and claimed a Ph.D. from an Italian university that does not grant such degrees, The Houston Chronicle reported.

Concerned with Enzler’s leadership, faculty members fact-checked his résumé, turning up the alleged false credentials, which prompted them to contact the university’s Board of Directors in April, the newspaper reported. Enzler resigned Friday. His profile and a news release announcing his hire have been deleted from the university website but remain accessible via the Internet Archive. Neither webpage mentions any academic credentials earned by Enzler.