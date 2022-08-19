SEO Headline (Max 60 characters)
Seeking the Best Diet for Patients With Crohn’s: Academic Minute
August 19, 2022
Today on the Academic Minute, part of University of Miami Miller School of Medicine Week: Dr. Maria Abreu, professor of medicine, explores the best diet for those suffering from Crohn’s disease. Learn more about the Academic Minute here.
