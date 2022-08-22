SEO Headline (Max 60 characters)
‘Preparing Professors for a More Digital World’: A Compilation
August 22, 2022
Inside Higher Ed is today publishing “Preparing Professors for a More Digital World,” a free compilation of articles and essays about the changing landscape for teaching and learning and how institutions are ensuring that faculty members are ready for it. A copy of this booklet may be downloaded here.
On Wednesday, Sept. 14, Inside Higher Ed’s editors will present a free webcast on the themes of this collection. Please register for the webcast or find out more here.
Trending Stories
THE Campus
Resources for faculty and staff from our partners at Times Higher Education.
- Pedagogical wellness specialist: the role that connects teaching and well-being
- We need our collegiality reserves replenished post-Covid – here’s how
- Understanding student learning – what can human behaviour analytics tell us?
- What will your anti-racist university look like?
- Zero cheating is a pipe dream, but we still need to push academic integrity
Wins Job Back
Controversial Accreditor