Aggrieved UCSD Postdoc Gets ‘Bridge Appointment’

Li Jiang, the pregnant postdoctoral researcher who said she lost her job after she complained about data falsification in her lab, reached a settlement agreement with the University of California, San Diego, that allows her to work on campus for six more months under another professor. This means Jiang, who is from China, will not lose her legal status in the U.S. while she is pregnant. Jiang did not immediately respond to a request for comment about this “bridge appointment,” and the university declined comment. Under the agreement, Jiang will resign at the end of the appointment and not lodge further complaints against UCSD. Jiang and other postdocs within the UC system have complained publicly about bullying by their faculty supervisors this year.