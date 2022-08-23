SEO Headline (Max 60 characters)

Aggrieved UCSD Postdoc Gets ‘Bridge Appointment’

By

Colleen Flaherty
August 23, 2022

Li Jiang, the pregnant postdoctoral researcher who said she lost her job after she complained about data falsification in her lab, reached a settlement agreement with the University of California, San Diego, that allows her to work on campus for six more months under another professor. This means Jiang, who is from China, will not lose her legal status in the U.S. while she is pregnant. Jiang did not immediately respond to a request for comment about this “bridge appointment,” and the university declined comment. Under the agreement, Jiang will resign at the end of the appointment and not lodge further complaints against UCSD. Jiang and other postdocs within the UC system have complained publicly about bullying by their faculty supervisors this year.

Share Article

Colleen Flaherty

Colleen Flaherty, Reporter, covers faculty issues for Inside Higher Ed. Prior to joining the publication in 2012, Colleen was military editor at the Killeen Daily Herald, outside Fort Hood, Texas. Before that, she covered government and land use issues for the Greenwich Time and Hersam Acorn Newspapers in her home state of Connecticut. After graduating from McGill University in Montreal in 2005 with a degree in English literature, Colleen taught English and English as a second language in public schools in the Bronx, N.Y. She earned her M.S.Ed. from City University of New York Lehman College in 2008 as part of the New York City Teaching Fellows program. 

Inside Higher Ed Careers

Hiring? Post A Job Today!

 

Browse Faculty Jobs

Trending Stories

THE Campus

Resources for faculty and staff from our partners at Times Higher Education.

Most Shared Stories

You may also be interested in...

Today’s News from Inside Higher Ed

Dr. Leana Wen, an Asian woman with dark hair wearing a red jacket.
Backlash to Dr. Leana Wen Talk on Backlash
Striking staff members in purple shirts hold signs that say "Change can't wait."
School Starts With a Strike at American University
Vice President Kamala Harris stands on a stage with American flags in the background to announce that HBCUs affected by bomb threats are eligible for grants through the U.S. Department of Education. Audience members take photos on their cellphones.
HBCU Leaders Want More Federal Action After Threats

Inside Higher Ed’s Quick Takes

Larry Summers Says Debt Relief Causes Inflation

Academic Freedom Alliance Opposes Diversity Statements

Aggrieved UCSD Postdoc Gets ‘Bridge Appointment’

University of Akron Disciplines Police Officer

Medieval View on Whether an Embryo Is a Person: Academic Minute

3 Indiana State Students Killed in Crash

Back to Top
 