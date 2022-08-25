SEO Headline (Max 60 characters)
U of Delaware Imposes 2-Week Mask Mandate
The University of Delaware is imposing a two-week mask mandate for all classrooms, research laboratories and university transportation.
The university said its action was preventative. “COVID-19 continues to spread across the nation, now with the highly transmissible BA.5 Omicron variant. We know from campus experience over the past two and a half years that COVID-19 cases tend to surge at the beginning of each semester, largely due to the sharp increase in campus density as students arrive at UD from various locations around the United States and the world,” said a university notice.
While most colleges are not imposing mask mandates this semester, Grinnell College also imposed one for the first two weeks.
Trending Stories
THE Campus
Resources for faculty and staff from our partners at Times Higher Education.
Most Shared Stories
- Higher ed must change or die (opinion) | Inside Higher Ed
- Why I gave $25M to a small liberal arts college (opinion) | Inside Higher Ed
- Why DEI initiatives are likely to fail (opinion) | Inside Higher Ed
- Colleges report strong fundraising for fiscal year 2022
- Popular chemistry textbook's new edition will be free
in Greek Life?