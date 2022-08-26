White House, CDC Meet With College Presidents on Monkeypox

College leaders met with the White House and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Thursday to discuss how colleges can help stop the spread of monkeypox and COVID-19 as students return to campus.

The virtual meeting was hosted by the American College Health Association and the American Council on Education and included more than 1,000 stakeholders in higher education, including college presidents, campus health officials and student affairs leadership. White House monkeypox response deputy coordinator Dr. Demetre Daskalakis was also present at the meeting.

At the meeting, college leaders asked questions on how to identify and respond to monkeypox cases on campus and protocol for testing, vaccination and treatment.

Members of the White House staff and the CDC also encouraged colleges to make sure students are up-to-date on vaccines and to develop plans to get their students boosted with updated vaccines, pending decisions from the federal government.

The CDC also created a new webpage with recommendations for college health centers and administrators on best practices to prevent monkeypox outbreaks.