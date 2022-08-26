SEO Headline (Max 60 characters)

White House, CDC Meet With College Presidents on Monkeypox

By

Meghan Brink
August 26, 2022

College leaders met with the White House and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Thursday to discuss how colleges can help stop the spread of monkeypox and COVID-19 as students return to campus.

The virtual meeting was hosted by the American College Health Association and the American Council on Education and included more than 1,000 stakeholders in higher education, including college presidents, campus health officials and student affairs leadership. White House monkeypox response deputy coordinator Dr. Demetre Daskalakis was also present at the meeting.

At the meeting, college leaders asked questions on how to identify and respond to monkeypox cases on campus and protocol for testing, vaccination and treatment.

Members of the White House staff and the CDC also encouraged colleges to make sure students are up-to-date on vaccines and to develop plans to get their students boosted with updated vaccines, pending decisions from the federal government.

The CDC also created a new webpage with recommendations for college health centers and administrators on best practices to prevent monkeypox outbreaks.

Share Article

Read more by

Meghan Brink

Inside Higher Ed Careers

Hiring? Post A Job Today!

 

Browse Faculty Jobs

Trending Stories

THE Campus

Resources for faculty and staff from our partners at Times Higher Education.

Most Shared Stories

You may also be interested in...

Today’s News from Inside Higher Ed

Illustration of a female figure using bolt cutters to cut a padlock on a large birdcage. Inside the cage is a lightbulb, illustrating the concept of knowledge.
No Paywall for Taxpayer-Funded Research, U.S. Declares
Service With a Smile
A diverse group of medical students in blue scrubs walks down a hallway.
Diversifying California’s Doctors

Inside Higher Ed’s Quick Takes

White House, CDC Meet With College Presidents on Monkeypox

University of Minnesota to Rebuild Ties With Local Police

Report: Colleges Contribute to a Segregated Workforce

Lower Completion Rates Among Part-Time Students

U of Florida Faculty Survey Finds Dissatisfaction

Do Threatening Groups Seem Omnipresent? Academic Minute

Back to Top
 