SEO Headline (Max 60 characters)
Central Methodist Football Player Killed by Roommate
August 29, 2022
A Central Methodist University football player was shot and killed last week, The Fayette Advertiser reported.
Kundarrius Taylor fatally shot his roommate, Torrance Evans, on Thursday evening. Taylor is a former student at Central Methodist.
Central Methodist canceled classes Friday. Taylor told authorities he hadn’t been getting along with Evans.
Trending Stories
THE Campus
Resources for faculty and staff from our partners at Times Higher Education.
- Tutor training for architect-educators: twinning, observation, reflection and testing
- Sea of sameness: why universities have trouble with branding
- Make classroom connections by drawing from the slow movement
- Get yourself a teaching buddy to help you thrive
- How to develop a code of conduct for ethical research fieldwork
Most Shared Stories
- White nationalist enters historians' debate on presentism
- Paper on masturbation raises eyebrows and red flags
- Higher ed must change or die (opinion) | Inside Higher Ed
- Seven professor actions that contribute to student well-being (infographic)
- 6 Supports Professors Need to Teach First-Gen Students (infographic)
Desperately Seek Students