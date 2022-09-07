SEO Headline (Max 60 characters)
A Biblical Precedent for Debt Amnesty: Academic Minute
September 7, 2022
Today on the Academic Minute: Eva von Dassow, associate professor of history and languages of the ancient Near East at the University of Minnesota, looks to the distant past for a historical example of a hot modern topic, debt amnesty. Learn more about the Academic Minute here.
