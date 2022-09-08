SEO Headline (Max 60 characters)

U of Missouri Board Adopts PTO Plan Opposed by Employees

By

Katherine Knott
September 8, 2022

The University of Missouri Board of Curators unanimously approved a new paid time off policy for system staff members, which was opposed by an employee union and faculty members, The Columbia Missourian reported.

Laborers Local 955, the labor union representing service and maintenance workers at two of the system’s campuses and the University of Missouri hospital, held two protests against the policy before Wednesday’s meeting.

Effective January 2024, university staff members will move to a bank of paid time off rather than having separate buckets of vacation, personal and sick days, and they will be paid for caregiver leave as well as short-term disability. System officials said the changers were aimed at modernizing the leave policy, boosting recruitment and retention, and saving money.

However, the union said the plan would mean a cut in benefits for employees that would hamper recruitment and retention efforts. Under the new policy, hourly employees would get 31 paid days off a year, including holidays and winter break, which is 10 fewer than the current system.

“We remain opposed to all cuts to wages and benefits,” Andrew Hutchinson, a representative for the union, said in a news release. “This is a significant loss, not just to our union members, but to 13,000 workers across the state.”

The new plan is the result of years of discussion.

“We have taken it very seriously,” Curator Keith Holloway said. “I wanted the employees, staff and public to know that there’s a lot of work and a lot of consideration has been given to these changes.”

Share Article

Read more by

Katherine Knott

Inside Higher Ed Careers

Hiring? Post A Job Today!

 

Browse Faculty Jobs

Trending Stories

THE Campus

Resources for faculty and staff from our partners at Times Higher Education.

Most Shared Stories

You may also be interested in...

Today’s News from Inside Higher Ed

Faculty members wearing red shirts hold picket signs saying "EMU-AAUP Faculty for a Fair Contract."
Faculty Strike at Eastern Michigan
National Guard personnel distribute dozens of cases of bottled water to Jackson, Miss., residents.
Water Woes in Jackson
Students, some wearing masks, on Boston College's campus.
COVID Goes Back to School

Inside Higher Ed’s Quick Takes

Delivery Driver Pulls Gun in Altercation With Student

Bill Would Limit U.S. Aid to Foreign Medical Schools

U of Missouri Board Adopts PTO Plan Opposed by Employees

Duquesne Law School Receives $50M Gift

Jury Awards $48M to Baylor Medical College

What Do People Mean by ‘Banana Republic’? Academic Minute

Back to Top
 