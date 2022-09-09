SEO Headline (Max 60 characters)

An Alleged ‘Pretendian’ Professor Resigns

By

Colleen Flaherty
September 9, 2022

Emily Carr University in Vancouver, Canada, hired Gina Adams, an American artist, in 2019 as part of a national effort to recruit more Indigenous students and faculty members to higher education. But Adams, who publicly claimed to have an Ojibwe grandfather who was forced into a residential school, resigned last month amid allegations that she’d faked her Indigenous heritage, according to the Vancouver Sun. “Emily Carr University takes very seriously the allegations that a member of our faculty made a false claim to Indigenous identity,” the university said in a statement, confirming Adams’s resignation. It promised to review its hiring policies to “align with our deep commitment to reconciliation.”

Allegations that Adams was a “pretendian,” or someone falsely claiming Indigenous ancestry, surfaced last year on an anonymous Twitter account. According to the tweets by @NoMoreRedFace, Adams’s grandfather was not Ojibwe from Minnesota but a white French-Canadian man named Albert Theriault who was born in Massachusetts. An investigative report published this week in Maclean’s arrives at the same conclusion. (The article was written by Michelle Cyca, a member of the Muskeg Lake Cree Nation and former communications staff member at Emily Carr.)

Adams, who by 2021 was an assistant dean at Emily Carr, initially circulated a statement to select colleagues saying that her grandfather was indeed Theriault, but that he was of Chippewa: Ojibwe-Lakota descent, according to Maclean’s. She reportedly later applied to the White Earth Nation but was rejected because none of her relatives could be found in their database. A heritage statement on Adams’s website says that “I have been transparent about my lineage throughout my life. I am Ojibwa by descent only and not enrolled. My continued research on our ancestry is ongoing, and private to be shared with only myself and my family.” Earlier this summer, Queen's University in Canada apologized for a case involving six alleged pretendian professors there. And last year, a curator at Simon Fraser University in Canada resigned amid questions about her stated Indigenous identity.

Share Article

Colleen Flaherty

Colleen Flaherty, Reporter, covers faculty issues for Inside Higher Ed. Prior to joining the publication in 2012, Colleen was military editor at the Killeen Daily Herald, outside Fort Hood, Texas. Before that, she covered government and land use issues for the Greenwich Time and Hersam Acorn Newspapers in her home state of Connecticut. After graduating from McGill University in Montreal in 2005 with a degree in English literature, Colleen taught English and English as a second language in public schools in the Bronx, N.Y. She earned her M.S.Ed. from City University of New York Lehman College in 2008 as part of the New York City Teaching Fellows program. 

Inside Higher Ed Careers

Hiring? Post A Job Today!

 

Browse Faculty Jobs

Trending Stories

THE Campus

Resources for faculty and staff from our partners at Times Higher Education.

Most Shared Stories

You may also be interested in...

Today’s News from Inside Higher Ed

John Comaroff, an older white man with white hair.
Back to Work,
Not Back to Normal
A campus building at the University of Virginia, made of brick with white columns.
Outcry at UVA Over Controversial Board Member
A large group of Black students assembled on the stairs of an academic building.
Money Flows to Carnegie Mellon's
Campus in Rwanda

Inside Higher Ed’s Quick Takes

An Alleged ‘Pretendian’ Professor Resigns

Oberlin Pays Out $36.6M in Long-Running Legal Case

PEN America Slams Missouri AG’s Request for J-School Emails

SUNY College Will Pay $5.2M to Fix Software ‘Disaster’

Princeton Ups What It Gives in Aid

$100K Scholarship Could Become Issue in Mayoral Race

Back to Top
 