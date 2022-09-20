U of Kansas Can’t Ban Handguns Around Combustibles

The University of Kansas may not ban handguns, even where combustible materials such as rocket fuel are stored, according to the Lawrence Journal-World. Chancellor Bernadette Gray-Little reportedly told the University Senate that while the policy is potentially “disastrous,” the state attorney generally told the university that it may not make exceptions to the state’s concealed campus carry law, which took effect in 2017. The university is currently drafting policies related to this law and has sought feedback from the attorney general. Kansas is among approximately one dozen states to expressly permit concealed carry of firearms on campus.