U of Kansas Can’t Ban Handguns Around Combustibles

Colleen Flaherty
September 20, 2022

The University of Kansas may not ban handguns, even where combustible materials such as rocket fuel are stored, according to the Lawrence Journal-World. Chancellor Bernadette Gray-Little reportedly told the University Senate that while the policy is potentially “disastrous,” the state attorney generally told the university that it may not make exceptions to the state’s concealed campus carry law, which took effect in 2017. The university is currently drafting policies related to this law and has sought feedback from the attorney general. Kansas is among approximately one dozen states to expressly permit concealed carry of firearms on campus.

Colleen Flaherty

Colleen Flaherty, Reporter, covers faculty issues for Inside Higher Ed. Prior to joining the publication in 2012, Colleen was military editor at the Killeen Daily Herald, outside Fort Hood, Texas. Before that, she covered government and land use issues for the Greenwich Time and Hersam Acorn Newspapers in her home state of Connecticut. After graduating from McGill University in Montreal in 2005 with a degree in English literature, Colleen taught English and English as a second language in public schools in the Bronx, N.Y. She earned her M.S.Ed. from City University of New York Lehman College in 2008 as part of the New York City Teaching Fellows program. 

