The Evolving Faculty Affairs Landscape: A Compilation
September 21, 2022
Inside Higher Ed is pleased to publish today a free compilation of articles and essays exploring “The Evolving Faculty Affairs Landscape.”
A copy of this booklet is available for download here.
On Wednesday, Oct. 12, at 2 p.m. Eastern, Inside Higher Ed’s editors will present a webcast exploring the themes of this collection.
Please register for the event or find out more about it here.
