How Federal and State Policies Judge College ‘Value’: Key Podcast

As recently as a decade ago, the concept of value rarely found its way into discussions about federal and state policy making about higher education. Now it’s unusual to hear a meaningful conversation that doesn’t raise the issue.

This week’s episode of The Key, Inside Higher Ed’s news and analysis podcast, examines how politicians and policy makers are responding to growing public doubt about the value of colleges and credentials by defining and trying to measure whether individual institutions and academic programs are benefiting consumers.

Guests include Clare McCann, who until last month was a key member of the Biden administration’s higher education policy team and is now higher education fellow at Arnold Ventures; Will Doyle, a professor of higher education at Vanderbilt University’s Peabody College, who studies the government’s role in higher education; and Ernest Ezeugo, a federal policy strategy officer at Lumina Foundation who previously worked at Young Invincibles and the State Higher Education Executive Officers association.

