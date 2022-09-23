SEO Headline (Max 60 characters)

Concentrated Urban Poverty: Academic Minute

By

Doug Lederman
September 23, 2022

Today on the Academic Minute: John Caskey, Joseph Wharton Professor of Economics at Swarthmore College, explores why poverty hits certain areas harder than others. Learn more about the Academic Minute here.

