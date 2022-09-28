SEO Headline (Max 60 characters)
Bill Russell and the Basketball Revolution: Academic Minute
September 28, 2022
Today on the Academic Minute: Aram Goudsouzian, professor of history at the University of Memphis, examines the life of one of those rare athletes who change the game they play all by themselves. Learn more about the Academic Minute here.
