Non-Tenure-Track Skidmore Professors Unionize

By

Colleen Flaherty
September 28, 2022

Full-time and part-time non-tenure-track faculty members, librarians and accompanists voted to form a union affiliated with Service Employees International Union, they announced Tuesday. In the full-time bargaining unit, 65 percent voted to unionize, according to information from the union. In the part-time bargaining unit, 67 percent voted to unionize. Skidmore did not immediately respond to a request for comment about the vote. Ruth McAdams, teaching professor of English at Skidmore, said in a statement, “We’re excited to get to the bargaining table right away to address some of the underlying needs that led us to organize—issues around pay, precarity and a voice on campus.”

Colleen Flaherty

Colleen Flaherty, Reporter, covers faculty issues for Inside Higher Ed. 

