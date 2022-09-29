SEO Headline (Max 60 characters)

Cheerfulness, Then and Now: Academic Minute

By

Doug Lederman
September 29, 2022

Today on the Academic Minute: Timothy Hampton, Aldo Scaglione and Marie M. Burns Distinguished Professor of Comparative Literature and French at the University of California, Berkeley, explores the nature of feeling cheerful. Learn more about the Academic Minute here.

Share Article

Doug Lederman

Doug Lederman is editor and co-founder of Inside Higher Ed. He helps lead the news organization's editorial operations, overseeing news content, opinion pieces, career advice, blogs and other features. Doug speaks widely about higher education, including on C-Span and National Public Radio and at meetings and on campuses around the country, and his work has appeared in The New York Times and USA Today, among other publications. Doug was managing editor of The Chronicle of Higher Education from 1999 to 2003. Before that, Doug had worked at The Chronicle since 1986 in a variety of roles, first as an athletics reporter and editor. He has won three National Awards for Education Reporting from the Education Writers Association, including one in 2009 for a series of Inside Higher Ed articles he co-wrote on college rankings. He began his career as a news clerk at The New York Times. He grew up in Shaker Heights, Ohio, and graduated in 1984 from Princeton University. Doug lives with his wife, Kate Scharff, in Bethesda, Md.

Inside Higher Ed Careers

Hiring? Post A Job Today!

 

Browse Faculty Jobs

Trending Stories

THE Campus

Resources for faculty and staff from our partners at Times Higher Education.

Most Shared Stories

You may also be interested in...

Today’s News from Inside Higher Ed

Matthew Abraham, a light-brown-skinned man with dark hair; Keith Maggert, a white man with long dark hair and a beard; and Wei Hua Lin, an Asian man wearing glasses.
Blackballed at Arizona?
A cartoon image of a man in a red shirt and backpack standing at a crossroads of three arrows against a blue background.
Why Would-Be Students Aren’t Choosing College
Students in University of Wyoming T-shirts walk on campus.
Bridging a Growing Divide

Inside Higher Ed’s Quick Takes

University Rebrands Law School Named for Late Slaveholder

Minnesota Staff Shortage Prompts Meal Plan Refunds

Survey: Most Faculty ‘Happy,’ Those Who Aren’t May Leave

Colleges, Higher Ed Groups Join Biden Campaign Against Hunger

How Hispanic Students Feel About Semester’s Start

Barriers to Persistence for Community College Students

Back to Top
 