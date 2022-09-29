SEO Headline (Max 60 characters)
Cheerfulness, Then and Now: Academic Minute
September 29, 2022
Today on the Academic Minute: Timothy Hampton, Aldo Scaglione and Marie M. Burns Distinguished Professor of Comparative Literature and French at the University of California, Berkeley, explores the nature of feeling cheerful. Learn more about the Academic Minute here.
Trending Stories
THE Campus
Resources for faculty and staff from our partners at Times Higher Education.
- Failure can feel hot and shameful, but we must normalise it
- What does ‘strengthen research capacity’ actually mean, and how can we do it?
- University-edtech collaboration: how to leverage the best of both worlds
- Considering a university merger? Here’s how to do it well
- How data from digital learning tools can refine teaching
Most Shared Stories
You may also be interested in...
Today’s News from Inside Higher Ed
Blackballed at Arizona?
Why Would-Be Students Aren’t Choosing College
Bridging a Growing Divide