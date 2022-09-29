Academic Minute
Cheerfulness, Then and Now

Have you been cheerful lately? In today’s Academic Minute, Timothy Hampton of the University of California, Berkeley, examines this feeling. Hampton is the Aldo Scaglione and Marie M. Burns Distinguished Professor of Comparative Literature and French at UC Berkeley and author of Cheerfulness:  A Literary and Cultural History (Zone Books, 2022). A transcript of this podcast can be found here.

