The Engaged (and Supported) Professor: ‘Inside Higher Ed’ Report

By

Doug Lederman
September 30, 2022

Faculty members have been through the wringer in recent years, facing growing demands from students and their institutions at a time, often, of great personal strain. Cover of Inside Higher Ed's report The Engaged (and Supported) Professor

Today Inside Higher Ed publishes “The Engaged (and Supported) Professor,” a deeply reported look at the array of pressures on faculty members and how institutions are responding.

The free report, which is based on data and a series of interviews with experts on the faculty experience and governance in higher education, examines the historical and more recent forces that have helped create the current situation and strategies colleges and universities are undertaking to support and their instructors and keep them engaged.

A copy of the report can be downloaded here.

On Wednesday, Oct. 26, the report’s author, Kristi DePaul, and editor Doug Lederman will discuss the themes of the report in a free webcast. Please register for the event here.

Doug Lederman is editor and co-founder of Inside Higher Ed. He helps lead the news organization's editorial operations, overseeing news content, opinion pieces, career advice, blogs and other features. Doug speaks widely about higher education, including on C-Span and National Public Radio and at meetings and on campuses around the country, and his work has appeared in The New York Times and USA Today, among other publications. Doug was managing editor of The Chronicle of Higher Education from 1999 to 2003. Before that, Doug had worked at The Chronicle since 1986 in a variety of roles, first as an athletics reporter and editor. He has won three National Awards for Education Reporting from the Education Writers Association, including one in 2009 for a series of Inside Higher Ed articles he co-wrote on college rankings. He began his career as a news clerk at The New York Times. He grew up in Shaker Heights, Ohio, and graduated in 1984 from Princeton University. Doug lives with his wife, Kate Scharff, in Bethesda, Md.

