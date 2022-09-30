The Engaged (and Supported) Professor: ‘Inside Higher Ed’ Report

Faculty members have been through the wringer in recent years, facing growing demands from students and their institutions at a time, often, of great personal strain.

Today Inside Higher Ed publishes “The Engaged (and Supported) Professor,” a deeply reported look at the array of pressures on faculty members and how institutions are responding.

The free report, which is based on data and a series of interviews with experts on the faculty experience and governance in higher education, examines the historical and more recent forces that have helped create the current situation and strategies colleges and universities are undertaking to support and their instructors and keep them engaged.

A copy of the report can be downloaded here.

On Wednesday, Oct. 26, the report’s author, Kristi DePaul, and editor Doug Lederman will discuss the themes of the report in a free webcast. Please register for the event here.