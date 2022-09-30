SEO Headline (Max 60 characters)

How Colleges Are Defining and Measuring Their Value: Key Podcast

Doug Lederman
September 30, 2022

Colleges are under growing pressure to prove their “value” to students, parents, legislators and others. The scrutiny can be uncomfortable, but more institutions are responding with serious efforts to measure and explain their value.

This week’s episode of The Key, Inside Higher Ed’s news and analysis podcast, examines the data and metrics we’re using now—and those we might use going forward—to gauge the value colleges and universities are providing to their students and other constituents.

The conversations include Michael Itzkowitz, senior fellow in higher education at the center-left think tank Third Way; José Luis Cruz Rivera, president of Northern Arizona University and a member of the Postsecondary Value Commission; and Pamela Brown, vice president for institutional research and academic planning for the University of California president’s office.

Doug Lederman

