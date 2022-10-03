SEO Headline (Max 60 characters)

Ed Department: Debt Relief to Cost $300 Billion

By

Katherine Knott
October 3, 2022

The Biden administration’s student debt-relief plan will cost about $30 billion a year over the next 10 years, according to an estimate from the U.S. Department of Education.

The estimate, released late Thursday, comes after the Congressional Budget Office, Congress’s nonpartisan research arm, said last week that the one-time relief would cost the federal government $400 billion over 30 years.

The Biden administration is planning to forgive up to $20,000 in federal student loans for eligible Americans. About 43 million Americans were originally expected to benefit from the relief, but the department has since cut out privately held federal student loans from the plan.

According to the department, the government will see $305 billion in reduced cash flows over the next decade. Over a more than 30-year period, the cost is estimated to be $379 billion in today’s dollars. Estimates are based on “highly uncertain assumptions,” according to the release.

The department is expecting about 81 percent of eligible borrowers to take advantage of the debt relief, based on participation in past relief programs.

Share Article

Read more by

Katherine Knott

Inside Higher Ed Careers

Hiring? Post A Job Today!

 

Browse Faculty Jobs

Trending Stories

THE Campus

Resources for faculty and staff from our partners at Times Higher Education.

Most Shared Stories

You may also be interested in...

Today’s News from Inside Higher Ed

Battered Florida Colleges
Regroup in Ian’s Wake
Pepperdine law dean Paul Caron, a white man with gray hair wearing black-rimmed glasses.
‘Deaning While Stuttering’
Red, white and blue buttons emblazoned with "2022 Midterm."
Voter Groups Worry About Access for Students

Inside Higher Ed’s Quick Takes

Ed Department: Debt Relief to Cost $300 Billion

Princeton ‘Dissociates’ From 90 Fossil Fuel Companies

Patty Limerick Fired From Center She Founded

Fired Georgetown College President Files Lawsuit

15 Institutions Certified for Serving Latino Students

New California Law Furthers Remedial Education Reform

Back to Top
 