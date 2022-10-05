SEO Headline (Max 60 characters)
Clark Graduate Union on Strike for Contract
Graduate students at Clark University went on strike this week over stalled contract negotiations, MassLive reported. Members of the student union, affiliated with Teamsters Local 170, are seeking what they describe as a living wage and say that the university has not bargained with them in good faith. Strikers formed a picket line on campus starting Monday and plan to protest indefinitely.
The university said in a statement, “We regret that the graduate students now represented by Teamsters Local 170 have opted—without providing official notice—to initiate a strike rather than focus on reaching agreement on a contract.” Clark said it proposed a 100 percent health insurance subsidy but that the stipend remains a sticking point. Students formally voted to unionize in March. They voted to strike last month.
Trending Stories
- Faculty members oppose trustees' plan to review DEI language
- Study finds intro STEM courses push out URM students
- How faculty can unintentionally encourage impostor syndrome (opinion)
- Organizational problems underlie 'cancel culture' (opinion)
- The Etiquette of Feedback | Confessions of a Community College Dean
THE Campus
Resources for faculty and staff from our partners at Times Higher Education.
- How campus layout influences social ties and research exchange
- Student diaries as a tool to improve the university experience
- Digital exclusion hits students hardest at the start of their journey
- Breaking barriers for women: closing the gender health gap in academia
- Bad news, kids (and academics): the magical motivation fairy doesn’t exist
Most Shared Stories
- Publisher blocks access to ebooks; students, faculty scramble
- From 3 struggling public colleges, a new university emerges
- Why Emporia State axed 33 employees
- Students get better service at colleges with one-stops (infographic)
- Don't encourage students to narrow down their research topic (opinion) | Inside Higher Ed
Improved Grades, Relieved Stress