Clark Graduate Union on Strike for Contract

Graduate students at Clark University went on strike this week over stalled contract negotiations, MassLive reported. Members of the student union, affiliated with Teamsters Local 170, are seeking what they describe as a living wage and say that the university has not bargained with them in good faith. Strikers formed a picket line on campus starting Monday and plan to protest indefinitely.

The university said in a statement, “We regret that the graduate students now represented by Teamsters Local 170 have opted—without providing official notice—to initiate a strike rather than focus on reaching agreement on a contract.” Clark said it proposed a 100 percent health insurance subsidy but that the stipend remains a sticking point. Students formally voted to unionize in March. They voted to strike last month.