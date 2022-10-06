Fraternity Members Spray Bigoted Graffiti in Hazing Ritual

Over the weekend, members of the Kappa Sigma fraternity at Illinois State University vandalized three other fraternity houses with anti-LGBTQ slurs, WGLT.org reported.

Associate Dean Michelle Whited said the dean’s office is investigating possible code of conduct violations and looking into discipline for individual members involved in the graffiti.

“We certainly don’t condone this type of behavior, and we are disheartened [that] some students felt empowered to use a slur that affects a portion of our student body and our community,” she said.

According to the LGBTQ campus group ISU Pride, the derogatory language was sprayed as part of a hazing ritual. ISU Pride also condemned the graffiti and called on the university and its Interfraternity Council to “take sufficient disciplinary action” that would prevent it from happening again.

“All too often in the history of marginalized groups, slurs have often been used as a tool to demean, diminish, and dehumanize,” the group said in a social media post. “Apologies meant to put a patch over a problem will not fix it, only taking the initiative to go after the root cause can do so.”

The dean’s office said it was hosting a counseling session Wednesday for LGBTQ students and others affected by the incident.