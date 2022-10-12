SEO Headline (Max 60 characters)

Michigan State Faculty, Students Vote No Confidence in Trustees

By

Doug Lederman
October 12, 2022

Michigan State University’s Faculty Senate voted overwhelmingly Tuesday to express its lack of confidence in the university’s Board of Trustees over its handling of sexual misconduct allegations and efforts to oust the university’s president, Dr. Samuel Stanley Jr. The faculty vote, by a margin of 55 to 4, followed a similar no-confidence vote in the board last week by Michigan State’s student government.

Michigan State’s faculty governance group had sought to take a less combative approach in the last few weeks, approving resolutions that requested more transparency from the board and urged it to undergo professional development.

But its resolution Tuesday pulled no punches, saying that the trustees have “continued to destabilize the university” in their handling of the investigation into the resignation of Sanjay Gupta, the former business dean who was at the center of the university’s latest turmoil over sexual harassment.

Doug Lederman

