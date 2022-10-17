SEO Headline (Max 60 characters)

Duquesne Responds to TA’s Utterance of N-Word in Class

By

Colleen Flaherty
October 17, 2022

Duquesne University is responding to student complaints that a teaching assistant in psychology said the N-word last week in class while reading a quote by 19th-century abolitionist and women’s rights activist Sojourner Truth. Duquesne, which faced a parallel controversy in 2020 involving a faculty member who used the N-word in class, said in a statement, “The graduate student instructor has apologized to the class on at least four different occasions and is taking educational steps to learn from this experience and rebuild trust with her class. The Bias Education Response Team is working with her to provide recommendations and education to assist, and to give support for everyone involved.”

Crystal McCormick-Ware, the university’s chief diversity officer, in a separate statement commended students for using the bias response team and thanked “everyone involved for respecting how the subsequent educational process can work.” The graduate student “has expressed her willingness to learn, listen, and move forward with her teaching career, and her actions have backed up what she has said she will do.” According to WPXI-TV, several students said that the teaching assistant first explained that the word was historically relevant, but she later apologized. “She was making excuses for her actions and saying that she didn’t understand how painful that word was, and that’s just not good enough for me in this day … in 2022,” one student reportedly said.

Colleen Flaherty, Reporter, covers faculty issues for Inside Higher Ed. Prior to joining the publication in 2012, Colleen was military editor at the Killeen Daily Herald, outside Fort Hood, Texas. Before that, she covered government and land use issues for the Greenwich Time and Hersam Acorn Newspapers in her home state of Connecticut. After graduating from McGill University in Montreal in 2005 with a degree in English literature, Colleen taught English and English as a second language in public schools in the Bronx, N.Y. She earned her M.S.Ed. from City University of New York Lehman College in 2008 as part of the New York City Teaching Fellows program. 

