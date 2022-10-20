SEO Headline (Max 60 characters)

Supreme Court Asked to Block Debt-Relief Plan

By

Katherine Knott
October 20, 2022

The Wisconsin Institute for Law & Liberty is asking the U.S. Supreme Court to block President Biden’s student loan forgiveness plan.

The conservative legal organization filed an emergency application for an injunction Wednesday after a federal appeals court declined to overturn a judge’s order to dismiss the case. The institute sued the Biden administration on behalf of a group of taxpayers in Wisconsin who said forgiving up to $20,000 in federal student loans for eligible Americans would result in higher taxes and a less prosperous country.

A federal judge quickly tossed the suit because the plaintiffs lacked standing. Now, two weeks after that order, the institute is the first of many lawsuits opposing the debt-relief plan to take its case to the Supreme Court.

The administration recently opened the application for debt relief but has said in a separate lawsuit that no loans would be forgiven before Oct. 22. A federal judge in Missouri is currently weighing whether to grant an injunction in a lawsuit brought by several Republican-led states after a hearing on the matter was held last week.

In the application, the plaintiffs wrote that they were aware of the standing concerns but that the scale of the loan-forgiveness program could trump those concerns.

The plaintiffs want the justices to answer whether a taxpayer can sue in federal court to challenge a federal government action as well as if the administration has the authority to forgive federal student loans under the Higher Education Relief Opportunities for Students, or HEROES, Act of 2003.

The complainants have argued in court filings that the administration doesn’t have the authority it says it does to enact the debt-relief plan. The other lawsuits challenging the plan make similar arguments.

