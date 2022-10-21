SEO Headline (Max 60 characters)

HyFlex Learning: Pros, Cons and the Future

By

Doug Lederman
October 21, 2022

During the pandemic, many colleges and universities embraced a form of blended learning called HyFlex, to mixed reviews. Is it likely to be part of colleges’ instructional strategy going forward?

This week’s episode of The Key, Inside Higher Ed’s news and analysis podcast, explores HyFlex, in which students in a classroom learn synchronously alongside a cohort of peers studying remotely. HyFlex moved from a fringe phenomenon to the mainstream during the COVID-19 pandemic, and the experience was imperfect at best, for professors and students alike.

This conversation about the teaching modality features two professors who have both taught in the HyFlex format and done research on its impact. Enilda Romero-Hall is an associate professor in the learning, design and technology program at the University of Tennessee at Knoxville who got her doctorate in a HyFlex program and taught using it pre-pandemic. Alanna Gillis, an assistant professor of sociology at St. Lawrence University, had her first HyFlex experiences during COVID-19.

Click here to listen to this episode, or find out more about The Key here.

Share Article

Doug Lederman

Doug Lederman is editor and co-founder of Inside Higher Ed. He helps lead the news organization's editorial operations, overseeing news content, opinion pieces, career advice, blogs and other features. Doug speaks widely about higher education, including on C-Span and National Public Radio and at meetings and on campuses around the country, and his work has appeared in The New York Times and USA Today, among other publications. Doug was managing editor of The Chronicle of Higher Education from 1999 to 2003. Before that, Doug had worked at The Chronicle since 1986 in a variety of roles, first as an athletics reporter and editor. He has won three National Awards for Education Reporting from the Education Writers Association, including one in 2009 for a series of Inside Higher Ed articles he co-wrote on college rankings. He began his career as a news clerk at The New York Times. He grew up in Shaker Heights, Ohio, and graduated in 1984 from Princeton University. Doug lives with his wife, Kate Scharff, in Bethesda, Md.

Inside Higher Ed Careers

Hiring? Post A Job Today!

 

Browse Faculty Jobs

Trending Stories

THE Campus

Resources for faculty and staff from our partners at Times Higher Education.

Most Shared Stories

You may also be interested in...

Today’s News from Inside Higher Ed

A blue banner with the word "Law" on it hangs on a light post.
Yale Law Once Again
in Conservative Crosshairs
Mark Rosenberg, a white man with a shiny pate and black-framed glasses.
Good Deal?
Demonstrators hold pro-immigration signs that say "Education, not deportation."
Big Vote on Undocumented Students

Inside Higher Ed’s Quick Takes

Justice Barrett Rejects Challenge to Debt Relief

Student Brought Guns to Edgecombe Community College Campus

Conservative Students Win Injunction on Campus Flier Policy

HyFlex Learning: Pros, Cons and the Future

New Boyer Commission Report Emphasizes Equity

Sally Kornbluth, Duke Provost, to Become MIT President

Back to Top
 