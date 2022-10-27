Law Students Are Happy Learning Online, Survey Says

Law school students are increasingly both satisfied and comfortable with online learning, according to the 2022 Law School Survey of Student Engagement.

The results are a potential sign that the pandemic’s normalization of online classes is bolstering a growing acceptance of, and heightened proficiency in, virtual instruction among law students and instructors.

Fifty percent of the survey’s nearly 13,000 respondents took at least one course taught mostly or entirely online; three-quarters of them said they were comfortable with nearly all features of online education, including communicating with faculty and taking exams.

Of those surveyed, women who were enrolled in mostly online courses were more likely to say they engaged in class discussions than women taking mostly in-person courses. And over all, more students in online classes (31 percent) said they were likely to participate in class “very often” than those who were in mostly in-person courses (25 percent).

“Our 2022 Annual Report reveals that students are thrilled with the flexibility and accessibility of online education,” said LSSSE director Meera E. Deo. “While we should fine-tune outreach and relationship building, students attending online are learning just as much, equally satisfied, and participating even more than those attending in-person.”