SEO Headline (Max 60 characters)

Law Students Are Happy Learning Online, Survey Says

By

Liam Knox
October 27, 2022

Law school students are increasingly both satisfied and comfortable with online learning, according to the 2022 Law School Survey of Student Engagement.

The results are a potential sign that the pandemic’s normalization of online classes is bolstering a growing acceptance of, and heightened proficiency in, virtual instruction among law students and instructors.

Fifty percent of the survey’s nearly 13,000 respondents took at least one course taught mostly or entirely online; three-quarters of them said they were comfortable with nearly all features of online education, including communicating with faculty and taking exams.

Of those surveyed, women who were enrolled in mostly online courses were more likely to say they engaged in class discussions than women taking mostly in-person courses. And over all, more students in online classes (31 percent) said they were likely to participate in class “very often” than those who were in mostly in-person courses (25 percent).

“Our 2022 Annual Report reveals that students are thrilled with the flexibility and accessibility of online education,” said LSSSE director Meera E. Deo. “While we should fine-tune outreach and relationship building, students attending online are learning just as much, equally satisfied, and participating even more than those attending in-person.”

Share Article

Read more by

Liam Knox

Inside Higher Ed Careers

Hiring? Post A Job Today!

 

Browse Faculty Jobs

Trending Stories

THE Campus

Resources for faculty and staff from our partners at Times Higher Education.

Most Shared Stories

You may also be interested in...

Today’s News from Inside Higher Ed

Marcheta Evans, a Black woman wearing a red suit, speaks at a lectern in front of a Bloomfield College backdrop.
Montclair State
and Bloomfield College Merge
A brick building at West Virginia University.
Shoring Up Tenure, or Weakening It?
Jewish students, some wearing yarmulkes, sit in rows in a room with stained-glass windows at an event at Stanford Hillel.
Reckoning With the Past,
Looking Toward the Future

Inside Higher Ed’s Quick Takes

Former Antioch Physician Indicted on 9 Rapes

Looking Back at ‘DIY U’ and Ahead, With Anya Kamenetz: Key Podcast

Law Students Are Happy Learning Online, Survey Says

Women Coaches Face Off in NCAA Men’s Soccer

State-Awarded Financial Aid Declined Slightly in 2020–21

New Mexico Launches College Food Insecurity Study

Back to Top
 