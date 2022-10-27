Looking Back at ‘DIY U’ and Ahead, With Anya Kamenetz: Key Podcast

In 2010, a book called DIY U: Edupunks, Edupreneurs and the Coming Transformation of Higher Education envisioned a wholesale shift in how people learned. More than a decade later, how has that panned out?

This week’s episode of The Key, Inside Higher Ed’s podcast exploring how higher education is changing, features a conversation with Anya Kamenetz, the author and journalist who in 2010 tapped into an emerging set of issues around student debt, rapid technological change and political upheaval to lay out a portrait of a world in which individuals could learn when and how they wanted and be far less dependent on instructors and institutions.

She discusses the current landscape and what she got right and wrong 12 years ago.

Listen to the podcast here, or find out more about The Key here.