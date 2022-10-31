No-Confidence Vote at Hardin-Simmons U

Three-fourths of the faculty at Hardin-Simmons University voted no confidence last week in President Eric Bruntmyer, The Baptist News reported.

Jennifer Eames, a professor of physician assistant studies and president of the faculty, said the vote was due to “serious concerns over the health and future of the university under the current administration” and that faculty requested the Board of Trustees to terminate Bruntmyer and begin the process of finding his replacement.

“Bruntmyer and the board have been embroiled in controversy for several years now due to conflicts of the direction of the Texas Baptist school, the closure of its Logsdon Seminary allegedly for financial reasons and the adoption of a peculiar statement of faith,” the News reported. Eames also said enrollment was falling.

The board and the president have not responded to the vote.