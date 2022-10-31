SEO Headline (Max 60 characters)

No-Confidence Vote at Hardin-Simmons U

By

Scott Jaschik
October 31, 2022

Three-fourths of the faculty at Hardin-Simmons University voted no confidence last week in President Eric Bruntmyer, The Baptist News reported.

Jennifer Eames, a professor of physician assistant studies and president of the faculty, said the vote was due to “serious concerns over the health and future of the university under the current administration” and that faculty requested the Board of Trustees to terminate Bruntmyer and begin the process of finding his replacement.

“Bruntmyer and the board have been embroiled in controversy for several years now due to conflicts of the direction of the Texas Baptist school, the closure of its Logsdon Seminary allegedly for financial reasons and the adoption of a peculiar statement of faith,” the News reported. Eames also said enrollment was falling.

The board and the president have not responded to the vote.

Scott Jaschik

Scott Jaschik, Editor, is one of the three founders of Inside Higher Ed. With Doug Lederman, he leads the editorial operations of Inside Higher Ed, overseeing news content, opinion pieces, career advice, blogs and other features. Scott is a leading voice on higher education issues, quoted regularly in publications nationwide, and publishing articles on colleges in publications such as The New York Times, The Boston Globe, The Washington Post, Salon, and elsewhere. He has been a judge or screener for the National Magazine Awards, the Online Journalism Awards, the Folio Editorial Excellence Awards, and the Education Writers Association Awards. Scott served as a mentor in the community college fellowship program of the Hechinger Institute on Education and the Media, of Teachers College, Columbia University. He is a member of the board of the Education Writers Association. From 1999-2003, Scott was editor of The Chronicle of Higher Education. Scott grew up in Rochester, N.Y., and graduated from Cornell University in 1985. He lives in Washington.

