2 American Students Among Those Killed in South Korea

By

Scott Jaschik
November 1, 2022

Two American college students, studying abroad in South Korea, were among the 154 people killed in a crowd surge in Seoul Saturday.

One of the Americans killed was Anne Gieske of the University of Kentucky. The university’s president, Eli Capilouto, in a message to his campus, said, “Anne, a nursing junior from Northern Kentucky, was studying in South Korea this semester with an education abroad program. We have two other students and a faculty member there this semester as well. They have been contacted and are safe. We have been in contact with Anne’s family and will provide whatever support we can—now and in the days ahead—as they cope with this indescribable loss.”

The other American killed was Steven Blesi of Kennesaw State University. “On behalf of the entire Kennesaw State community, our thoughts and prayers go out to Steven’s family and friends as they mourn this incomprehensible loss,” said Kennesaw State president Kathy Schwaig in a Twitter post.

Scott Jaschik

