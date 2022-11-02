SEO Headline (Max 60 characters)
Digital Nomads: Academic Minute
November 2, 2022
Today on the Academic Minute: Rachael A. Woldoff, professor of sociology at West Virginia University, examines how it is possible to be a nomad in today’s digital world. Learn more about the Academic Minute here.
Trending Stories
THE Campus
Resources for faculty and staff from our partners at Times Higher Education.
- Food for thought: advice for building a university-community collaboration
- Universities must stop policing and surveilling international PGRs
- Augmented reality in teaching: key challenges and how to overcome them
- Transformative not transmissive education for sustainability
- A framework for teaching work integrated learning projects
as President