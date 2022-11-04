SEO Headline (Max 60 characters)

Community College Student Support Program Yields Results

By

Sara Weissman
November 4, 2022

SUNY Westchester Community College and MDRC, a social policy research organization, released the results of a new study Thursday, which found that students in the college’s student support program enrolled full-time at higher rates and accumulated more credits than their peers.

The program, called Viking ROADS, or Resources for Obtaining Associate Degrees and Success, launched in 2018 and intends to help students graduate with an associate degree in three years or faster. It’s based on Accelerated Study in Associate Programs, or ASAP, developed by the City University of New York system. The program provides students personalized academic advising, tutoring services and a summer orientation and offers them financial supports, including a monthly transportation voucher, an annual textbook stipend of $500 and a scholarship that pays tuition and fees not covered by grant aid. Students must be New York state residents and enrolled full-time with at least a 2.0 GPA to be eligible.

“Viking ROADS is truly changing lives, which is exactly what we had hoped for,” Belinda S. Miles, president of SUNY Westchester Community College, said at a press conference Thursday.

The randomized, controlled study included 574 students in three cohorts—fall 2019, fall 2020 and spring 2021. It found that students in the program enrolled full-time at levels up to 20 percentage points above those of students not in the program. Students in the program were also three credits ahead of other students over the first two semesters.

“You can think of this as being one class closer to graduation, to degree attainment,” Stanley Dai, technical research analyst at MDRC, said at the press conference. “So taken together, these impacts at this time, both in credit attainment and full-time enrollment, gives us a high degree of confidence that this program is going to have students graduate on time … in three years and earn their degrees.”

Share Article

Read more by

Sara Weissman

Inside Higher Ed Careers

Hiring? Post A Job Today!

 

Browse Faculty Jobs

Trending Stories

THE Campus

Resources for faculty and staff from our partners at Times Higher Education.

Most Shared Stories

You may also be interested in...

Today’s News from Inside Higher Ed

#AcademicTwitter Will Endure—for Now
Anonymous Businesswoman Analyzing Statistical Business Reports on her Tablet PC at the Office, a Close Up
Leadership, Work-Life Balance
and Loving What You Do
A promotional image for the reproductive justice rally at the American Public Health Association's annual meeting.
Living Up to Its Rhetoric

Inside Higher Ed’s Quick Takes

More Than 26 Million Apply for Student Loan Forgiveness

Collin College Reinstates Professor Who Sued for Free Speech Issues

FTC Refunds $830K to Former Saint James Med School Students

Youngkin: A Higher Ed Credential for Every High School Grad

Washington State U Student Workers Vote to Unionize

Community College Student Support Program Yields Results

Back to Top
 