Using Social Media to Educate Young Adults About Vaccines: Academic Minute

By

Doug Lederman
November 4, 2022

Today on the Academic Minute: Suellen Hopfer, assistant professor of health, society and behavior at the University of California, Irvine, discusses social media’s role in educating young adults about vaccines. Learn more about the Academic Minute here.

Doug Lederman

Doug Lederman is editor and co-founder of Inside Higher Ed.

