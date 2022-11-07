SEO Headline (Max 60 characters)

Original Understandings of the Fourth Amendment: Academic Minute

Doug Lederman
November 7, 2022

Today on the Academic Minute: Michael Mannheimer, professor of law at Northern Kentucky University, offers interpretations of two key U.S. constitutional amendments. Learn more about the Academic Minute here.

