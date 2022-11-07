SEO Headline (Max 60 characters)
Original Understandings of the Fourth Amendment: Academic Minute
November 7, 2022
Today on the Academic Minute: Michael Mannheimer, professor of law at Northern Kentucky University, offers interpretations of two key U.S. constitutional amendments. Learn more about the Academic Minute here.
Trending Stories
- Will affirmative action debates end legacy admissions?
- What citizens say about public university spending (opinion)
- Ex-employee alleges discrimination by Tufts admissions dean
- Musk’s Twitter Acquisition Through a Wider Lens of University-Company Partnerships | Learning Innova…
- Machines can craft essays. How should writing be taught now?
THE Campus
Resources for faculty and staff from our partners at Times Higher Education.
- Teaching within virtual reality worlds: what, why and when
- No one agrees on what research leadership is, let alone how to do it well
- Mix technology and personal contact to support students
- Whole-task learning using real world simulations: a guide
- Looking for a tenured teaching job? I’ve got one piece of advice: get lucky
You may also be interested in...
Today’s News from Inside Higher Ed
Divisive Academic Freedom Conference Proceeds
Deeply Divided