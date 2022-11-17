SEO Headline (Max 60 characters)
Princeton Supports Professor Who Apologized for Slur
In response to student complaints about a professor saying the N-word in class in reference to a poem that includes the word repeatedly, Princeton University said in a statement that it “guarantees all faculty and students the ‘broadest possible latitude’ to speak freely inside and outside the classroom. Speech is only restricted under narrow exceptions that do not apply to this incident. Our rules recognize that these free speech protections apply to words and ideas that people may find ‘offensive, unwise, immoral, or wrong-headed,’ but these protections are essential for Princeton’s truth-seeking mission.”
Joe Scanlan, a professor of visual arts at Princeton, used the word this month in a seminar while discussing a poem by Jonah Mixon-Webster. (Scanlan is white and Mixon-Webster is Black.) Scanlan said via email that he “did apologize to students, not for uttering the word (it is the only word in the poem) but for over- and underestimating the situation.”
Trending Stories
- Biology Professor Reportedly Told to Stop Teaching Gender
- New Details on Killings at U of Virginia
- 'Regular and substantive interaction' in online college
- New presidents or provosts: Chamberlain Cumberlands Fielding Marist Princeton Seminary South Mountai…
- How administrators can find more joy in their work and life (opinion)
THE Campus
Resources for faculty and staff from our partners at Times Higher Education.
- The secrets of supporting successful student start-ups
- How can we help academia produce more women entrepreneurs?
- Lessons learned in creating and using innovative social media strategies
- A collective action framework to help Ukraine’s universities survive and rebuild
- THE podcast: breaking down barriers with research and student-led campaigns
Most Shared Stories
- Professor's murder on campus raises urgent safety questions
- Cabrini University makes public appeal for partnerships
- Academic integrity issues are not race-neutral (opinion) | Inside Higher Ed
- 'Low-effort' interventions can combat student cheating
- William & Mary professors cry secrecy on data school, more
on ‘Regular and Substantive Interaction’