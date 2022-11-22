SEO Headline (Max 60 characters)
Alumni Blast Bonus for VMI Superintendent
Virginia Military Institute alumni and critics have voiced concern over how much the institution is paying its first Black superintendent, Cedric T. Wins, with some even calling for him to be fired, according to The Washington Post.
A political action committee called Spirit of VMI issued a statement questioning the $100,000 bonus Wins was awarded on top of his $625,000 annual salary. Last year he received a $25,000 bonus.
The statement questioned the “performance metrics” the board used to warrant “such a generous award and sharp increase,” citing “major concern” about VMI’s direction, the Post reported.
Wins was appointed two years ago amid a state-ordered investigation into reports of racism at the Lexington, Va., campus, which concluded that VMI had had a “racist and sexist” culture for many years. Wins has been the subject of intense disapproval from some alumni as he works to increase diversity, equity and inclusion efforts at the institution.
Douglas Conte, a VMI alumnus, appeared on a conservative talk show in Richmond on Nov. 11 criticizing the institution’s “hyperliberal regime.” He called on Governor Glenn Youngkin to “decide whether General Wins is the right person for that job,” according to The Washington Post.
