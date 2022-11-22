SEO Headline (Max 60 characters)
Duke and U of Michigan Law Schools Reject ‘U.S. News’
The law schools of Duke University and the University of Michigan have withdrawn from participating in U.S. News & World Report’s rankings.
Kerry Abrams, dean of Duke’s law school, said, “We have long had serious concerns that the design and influence of these rankings create incentives that are not aligned with our mission and our values.”
Michigan’s dean, Mark D. West, said, “Over time, I increasingly have come to believe that the U.S. News law school rankings no longer serve the public interest. Although we have had sustained discussion for years within the Quad about parting ways with the rankings, it would have been difficult for us to take this step alone. I applaud Yale Law School (and Dean Heather Gerken, Michigan Law, ’94) for being first mover and share the concerns expressed by Yale and other schools that have withdrawn.”
Michigan and Duke join (in addition to Yale) the University of California, Berkeley, and Columbia, Georgetown and Stanford Universities in leaving the U.S. News rankings.
U.S. News has vowed to continue ranking law schools.
Trending Stories
THE Campus
Resources for faculty and staff from our partners at Times Higher Education.
- A global effort to decolonise a reading list
- Authentic leadership: the four pillars of keeping it ‘REAL’
- Modern higher education leaders must blend business and educational nous
- Does the UK need an observatory for university engagement with policymakers?
- A model for deploying AI across a university and region
Most Shared Stories
- Seven professor actions that contribute to student well-being (infographic)
- A professor tries to convince herself not to quit academe (opinion) | Inside Higher Ed
- As community colleges struggle, dual enrollment grows
- U.S. appeals court again blocks Biden debt-relief program
- UVA mourns shooting deaths of three football players
Save the Community College?
for Texas 2-Year Colleges