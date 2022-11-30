SEO Headline (Max 60 characters)

A Case for Wildfire Retreat: Academic Minute

By

Doug Lederman
November 30, 2022

Today on the Academic Minute: Emily Schlickman, assistant professor of landscape architecture and environmental design at the University of California, Davis, explains how the risk of wildfires will force big decisions for residents in the near future. Learn more about the Academic Minute here.

Doug Lederman

