SEO Headline (Max 60 characters)
A Case for Wildfire Retreat: Academic Minute
November 30, 2022
Today on the Academic Minute: Emily Schlickman, assistant professor of landscape architecture and environmental design at the University of California, Davis, explains how the risk of wildfires will force big decisions for residents in the near future. Learn more about the Academic Minute here.
Trending Stories
THE Campus
Resources for faculty and staff from our partners at Times Higher Education.
Most Shared Stories
- From 3 struggling public colleges, a new university emerges
- Around Thanksgiving, more colleges celebrate Native heritage
- UC Berkeley agrees to make online content accessible
- Auburn professor awarded $646k in damages in speech case
- Academic integrity issues are not race-neutral (opinion) | Inside Higher Ed
Mysteriously Resigns